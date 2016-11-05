Kamloops RCMP seeks Jeep-style vehicle in connection with hit and run death of teen

Kamloops RCMP have released photos of a vehicle believed to be connected to the Friday, Nov. 4, hit-and-run death of Jennifer Gatey, a 16-year-old South Kamloops secondary student.

Gatey, who would have turned 17 the following day, was killed when struck by a vehicle travelling south on Pacific Way, above the roundabout at Pacific Way and Aberdeen Drive, in front of Pacific Way elementary.

Cpl. Jodie Shelkie said that, after looking at numerous residential surveillance videos, police are interested in speaking with the owner and/or driver of a dark-coloured Jeep-style vehicle in the attached photos.

The SUV was in the area at the time of the hit and run.

Note that the vehicle of interest is the vehicle travelling on the street and not the vehicles parked in driveways.

“It is always tragic when a young person dies, but in this case, where Jennifer died the day before her 17th birthday, it is especially heartbreaking. That is why it is vital that we speak to the driver of this vehicle,” Shelkie said.

“We are asking the public to contact the Kamloops RCMP if they know who this vehicle might belong to or who the driver was.”

Shelkie said a person who lives in the area heard the collision, went to the scene and called police immediately.

Police believe the vehicle involved in the hit-and-run has damage to the front part of the vehicle on the passenger side.

Gatey attended South Kamloops secondary. Friends have shared memories of the girl on social-media sites:

• “Happy birthday Jenn you were always such an amazing person and always had the biggest smile on your face. Its so horrible you had to go like this my heart goes out to you and your family, rest easy Jenn.”

• “Happy birthday Jenn, you will forever be missed and never forgotten. Whenever I saw you you always had a smile on your face that brightened everyone’s day. Rest easy.”

• “Happy birthday Jenn. We all miss you too much. It will be awful not seeing your face everyday at school. You never know how much someone or something means to you until it’s gone, cherish every moment. R.I.P.”

• “Happy birthday Jenn. I wish you were still here I’ll miss you so much and thank you for being a beautiful part of my life.”

Anybody with information is asked to call Kamloops RCMP at 250-828-3000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

A candlelight memorial for the victim was held Saturday evening in Aberdeen.