Kamloops real-estate market remains hot; median single-family price at $420,000

The city’s real-estate market continues on its roll of increasing sales and higher prices, oblivious to government actions to cool the market in Metro Vancouver.

The number of residential units — 279 — that traded hands in September is up 13 per cent over the same month last year. The September total boosted year-to-date numbers 24 per cent higher than the first nine months of 2015.

About 2,550 residential units were sold in Kamloops through September, up from 2,100 last year.

Meanwhile the number of active listings, at 1,500, is down from 1,900 in September, 2015.

Cyndi Crossley, vice-president of Kamloops & District Real Estate Board, said the numbers are a continuation of a trend seen all year of strengthening sales and prices.

But a slowdown in the Lower Mainland due to the imposition of a 15 per cent tax on foreigner buyers, along with new rules announced Monday by the federal Liberal government to cool markets in Toronto and Vancouver, could slow sales locally.

One of those changes will require purchasers who enter into a mortgage term of five years or longer to qualify at higher, Bank of Canada posted rates.

Starting Oct. 17, all insured mortgages will have to undergo a stress test to determine whether a borrower could still make mortgage payments if faced with higher interest rates or less income.

Previously, such stress tests weren’t required for fixed-rate mortgages longer than five years.

On Nov. 30, several eligibility rules will tighten on mortgages where borrowers made down payments of at least 20 per cent of the purchase price.

“It could be difficult for first-time buyers,” Crossley acknowledged. “It could have an affect on the market.”

Among the most active slices of the Kamloops market are homes over $600,000. Twenty-three homes in that price range were sold last month.

Those transactions helped push the median price for a single-family home in the city to $420,000 for September, a price that can fluctuate based on the number of high-end homes sold in any given month.