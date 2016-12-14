Kamloops realtors blanketing the community

As the cold snap continues in Kamloops, city real estate agents are asking the public to help them keep the city’s less fortunate warm.

Realtor Cyndi Crossley said offices around the city are collecting coats, hats, blankets and other options for bundling up, which will be distributed to non-profit groups such as New Life Community Kamloops and the Family Tree Family Centre.

Both new and gently used items can be donated.

The association has been running its blanket drive since 2014, when it collected 80 blankets for charity, and has expanded its mandate to include clothing items that can also take the sting out of winter.

“As far as the real-estate association is concerned, we’re helping people have a roof over their heads,” Crossley said.

“A lot of these other people, those blankets and jackets and everything else, that is their shelter for the night.”

People can drop the items off at any realtor’s office or schedule a pickup by calling Crossley at 250-374-3022 or the Kamloops and District Real Estate Association office at 250-372-9411.

Crossley said the association plans to keep the drive going as long as the weather stays chilly. The group has a list of community groups it works with, to ensure items are going to the place where they will be most needed.