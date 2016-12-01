Kamloops receives two Champions Fund grants

The Kamloops sporting community will benefit from two Champions Fund grants, $5,000 awards given as an extension of the Fuelling Women Champions initiative.

The multi-year initiative, started by Canada’s dairy farmers, is an effort to support advancement of women in sport. The Champions Fund, an extension of Fuelling Women Champions, awarded 20 grants of $5,000 each to deserving female athletes, teams and organizations across Canada.

In Kamloops, skier Erin Cope received one of the individual awards. She has been racing since fiver years old and plants to use the grant to subsidize program fees and travel expenses.

The Kamloops Triathlon Club also received a $5,000 grant, which will be applied to the creation of SheTri’s, a women’s-only triathlon introduction program.