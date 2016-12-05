Kamloops’ rental construction growing

It’s been conventional wisdom in building for decades: rental developments don’t make money.

That has begun to change.

Over the next five years, Kamloops could see almost 500 more units of rental apartments added to its housing stock, with the possibility of more to come.

Taylor Pardy, a market analyst for Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, said a similar wave of rental development is underway in Kelowna and other B.C. communities.

The trend comes as Kamloops’ vacancy rate tumbled from 2.3 per cent to 1.1 per cent between 2015 and 2016, due to in-migration to the area, Pardy said.

While the rate doesn’t set off alarm bells at CMHC — Pardy notes it’s higher than the 0.5 and 0.4 per cent rates seen in 2007 and 2008 — developers say they are seeing an increasing demand for rental in Kamloops.

Barry Cross of Cross Developments, who hopes to build 375 rental units across from Thompson Rivers University, and Jason Fawcett, vice-president of the Kelson Group, which is building 110 units on Summit Drive in Sahali, point to low interest rates and the greater ease of financing for builders as reasons for the surge in rental development.

Fawcett said there is also a growing demand for a higher class of rental property, which can fetch higher rates than existing buildings.

“We’re confident that good quality tenants will pay a premium to live in a new building with underground parking, washers and dryers in every suite,” he said. “Just a nice, modern building with extras that you just don’t find in other rental buildings because they were mostly built in the 1970s.”

Kelson Group’s 110-until project, underway at the former site of the Sports Central Lounge, will cater to empty-nesters and seniors looking to downsize without heading into a retirement home, he said.

It’s the first time the company, which has rental properties across the city, has built new in Kamloops, but two other projects have already gone ahead in the Fraser Valley.

Higher housing prices are also increasing rental demand, Cross said.

“You’ve got a lot of people who can’t afford the cost of owning a home,” he said.

If approved by council, his project will focus on residents who live and work in Sahali, not necessarily students. Like Kelson Group’s, the Cross development includes plans for amenities such as fitness centres. Cross has not commented on suggested rental rates for his project.

The developments aren’t the only rental projects being planned

At least a portion of the 35 units under construction at Eighth Avenue and Battle Street downtown are expected to be rentals, according to city planning and development manager Rod Martin.

Cross’s company also added 88 units to Summit Drive with its Summit Village property at the Highway 1/Summit Drive on-ramp, now open to tenants

Despite the new rental units coming on stream, Pardy said the new stock may end up acting as replacement inventory rather than increasing housing stock, which CMHC reports increased by only two units last year.

Since more than 70 per cent of Kamloops’ apartments were built between 1960 and 1979, Pardy said it’s likely some of those buildings will be coming to the end of their lifespans or in need of costly repairs.