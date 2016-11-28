Kamloops’ rental vacancy rate gets squeezed— down to 1.1%

The city’s vacancy rate fell by half in the most recent survey by CMHC, as students and newcomers to Kamloops increasingly struggle to find a place to rent.

At 1.1 per cent, the vacancy rate is slightly below the provincial average of 1.3 per cent.

Kamloops recorded the steepest year-over-year decrease in vacancies in the survey of B.C. communities. At this time last year, the vacancy rate for rental apartments in Kamloops was 2.3 per cent.

The only markets in B.C. to see an increase in vacancy rates were in northern B.C.

Taylor Pardy, a market analyst with Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, noted the vacancy rate in Kamloops was lower during the boom before the Great Recession.

In 2007, the vacancy rate was 0.5 per cent and in 2008 hit a low of 0.4 per cent.

“The stock of primary rental apartments only increased by about three units between this year and last year, so really what’s been driving the vacancy rate downward in 2016 has been population growth, largely due to migration,” Pardy said.

The report released yesterday noted migration to B.C. is increasing. The province gained about 19,000 people from other provinces in the first half of 2016.

Thus far, the decrease in Kamloops’ vacancy rate has not been accompanied by corresponding higher rents. Overall, the average rate for all private apartments in Kamloops was $854, up only marginally from $839 a year ago.

The average rate for a bachelor unit actually fell to $712 from $774 in 2015.

Much of the housing crunch is felt by students at Thompson Rivers University.

Nathan Lane, executive director of TRU Student’ Union, said while a pending increase in rental stock near the university may help, it’s not clear what kind of housing students really need and whether what’s going to be started in the new year will help.

The city recently approved rental apartments for construction on Summit Drive and is considering a project on McGill Road, across from the university.

“Students are living in motels and illegal basement suites. We know there’s a problem out there,” Lane said.

TRU has hired consultant Scion Group to conduct a market analysis for student housing.

Matt Milovick, the university’s vice-president of administration and finance, cautioned the study is not a sign “that TRU has a student housing problem.

“Without a demand analysis, we’re at ground zero with respect to our knowledge of the housing market and whether or not there is a role for TRU [or external developers] to play in demand fulfillment in the future,” he said in an email.

Scion Group will meet with students and others as part of its study.

“What we do know definitively is that our two residences are essentially full every year and the wait lists are either minimal or depleted fairly quickly,” Milovick said.