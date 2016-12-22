Kamloops residents urged to give blood in new year

Canadian Blood Services is reminding donors and potential donors in Kamloops of the importance of booking an appointment to give blood right, noting clinics are open over the Christmas holiday.

As a result of poor weather across the country, Canadian Blood Services has had to cancel a number of clinics and has also seen a decline in the number of donors able to attend clinics.

Upcoming clinics in Kamloops include the following at Calvary Community Church, 1205 Rogers Way in Aberdeen:

• Monday, Jan. 2 — 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. (clinic target is 72 donations);

• Tuesday, Jan. 3 — noon to 7 p.m. (clinic target is 101 donations);

• Wednesday, Jan. 4 — 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. (clinic target is 72 donations).

To book an appointment, locate a clinic, check your eligibility and more, use the Give Blood App or go online to blood.ca.