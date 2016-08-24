Kamloops safe-injection site could open this year, IHA says

Interior Health Authority hopes to open a safe-injection site in Kamloops before the end of the year.

“Ideally, we would want that,” said Dr. Silvina Mema, an IHA medial health officer overseeing the project.

First, a location is needed and work is being done now to identify it, she said.

IHA is looking at a model that would see the clinic located in another location that already provides health and harm-reduction services to people using drugs, rather than creating a stand-alone site. It also plans to open one in Kelowna.

“We have a limited number of options where we can put it,” she said.

The next step would be to take the plan to city council. Mema said Kamloops has been a front-runner in harm reduction, noting Royal Inland Hospital was the first to offer naloxone kits that could be used to reverse opioid-related overdoses.

In the first six months of the year, Kamloops had 22 such deaths, three times the total for all of 2015. The IHA has predicted this year’s total could be six times the seven deaths last year.

“It’s not going to be shocking to Kamloops, we would hope,” Mema said of the plan.

Mema said the clinics are part of the authority’s harm-reduction strategy to try and combat the increasing numbers of overdose deaths.

Once that step is complete, the health authority would apply for an exemption from restrictions in the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act.

The federal health minister can do that if it is felt a site is necessary for a medical or scientific purpose or would be in the public interest.

Dr. Ian Mitchell worked in the emergency room at St. Paul’s Hospital in Vancouver when Insite opened in the Downtown Eastside.

He said the number of overdoses treated at his hospital decreased significantly almost immediately.

Mitchell, who now works in the ER at Royal Inland Hospital, said having a hygienic environment staffed with trained personnel — nurses, counsellors, peer workers and other clinicians — also reduces the number of infections from needle use, the spread of HIV and hepatitis B and C and can lead to other lifestyle changes.

“It gets them in the door,” Mitchell said of the site.

“And it can help get them into rehab. The workers can see when someone is ready for it.”

It benefits the community by reducing drug use in public and discarded needles.

And trained staff could intervene if there was a medical emergency, including an overdose.

“The research is strongly in favour of injection sites,” Mitchell said.

Research has also shown such sites don’t attract drug users into communities.

The process would see the person bring pre-obtained drugs to the site, be assessed to ensure they are eligible for the program and, once approved, receive sterile injecting equipment and instruction on safer practices.

The person would be supervised by a nurse as they inject the drugs.

They would then move to a second room to be observed for negative reactions.

That is also where they would receive information and referrals about health or other social supports in the city.