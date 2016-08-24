Kamloops safe-injection site could open this year, IHA says

Interior Health Authority hopes to open a safe-injection site in Kamloops before the end of the year.
“Ideally, we would want that,” said Dr. Silvina Mema, an IHA medial health officer overseeing the project.
First, a location is needed and work is being done now to identify it, she said.
IHA is looking at a model that would see the clinic located in another location that already provides health and harm-reduction services to people using drugs, rather than creating a stand-alone site. It also plans to open one in Kelowna.
“We have a limited number of options where we can put it,” she said.
The next step would be to take the plan to city council. Mema said Kamloops has been a front-runner in harm reduction, noting Royal Inland Hospital was the first to offer naloxone kits that could be used to reverse opioid-related overdoses.
In the first six months of the year, Kamloops had 22 such deaths, three times the total for all of 2015. The IHA has predicted this year’s total could be six times the seven deaths last year.
“It’s not going to be shocking to Kamloops, we would hope,” Mema said of the plan.
Mema said the clinics are part of the authority’s harm-reduction strategy to try and combat the increasing numbers of overdose deaths.
Once that step is complete, the health authority would apply for an exemption from restrictions in the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act.
The federal health minister can do that if it is felt a site is necessary for a medical or scientific purpose or would be in the public interest.
Dr. Ian Mitchell worked in the emergency room at St. Paul’s Hospital in Vancouver when Insite opened in the Downtown Eastside.
He said the number of overdoses treated at his hospital decreased significantly almost immediately.
Mitchell, who now works in the ER at Royal Inland Hospital, said having a hygienic environment staffed with trained personnel — nurses, counsellors, peer workers and other clinicians — also reduces the number of infections from needle use, the spread of HIV and hepatitis B and C and can lead to other lifestyle changes.
“It gets them in the door,” Mitchell said of the site.
“And it can help get them into rehab. The workers can see when someone is ready for it.”
It benefits the community by reducing drug use in public and discarded needles.
And trained staff could intervene if there was a medical emergency, including an overdose.
“The research is strongly in favour of injection sites,” Mitchell said.
Research has also shown such sites don’t attract drug users into communities.
The process would see the person bring pre-obtained drugs to the site, be assessed to ensure they are eligible for the program and, once approved, receive sterile injecting equipment and instruction on safer practices.
The person would be supervised by a nurse as they inject the drugs.
They would then move to a second room to be observed for negative reactions.
That is also where they would receive information and referrals about health or other social supports in the city.
it is about time
If this is happening, why don’t they just sell the drugs too in order to recoup some of the operating costs? That way the IHA can be sure they are clean/safe, and keep the money off the street. I’m not sure if I’m in favour of this, but if you’re going to do it, do it right.
I guess the next logical step would be the government supplying the drugs? After all we are now paying a nurse and sterile needles….
This sis a big mistake and further illustrates how western society is driving off a cliff. Enabling drug addicts to further pursue a dead-end life style, is not the way to “solve” or reduce much of anything…however, it does make the stakeholders feel all warm & fuzzy. They actually think they’re HELPING people ? Can anyone tell us just how many drug addicts Insite has saved and gotten off the streets ?….anyone ? Stats, please…not self-serving rhetoric. I liked Harrisons’ editorial today…it was right on. This is NO epidemic and should not be treated as such. It’s just the new “flavor-of-the-month”….nothing more.
So why bother having drug laws at all. inject here OK but go buy your illegal drugs first. Hypocritical idiots. Research says this and that, show me as I have seen reports that say these site are trouble to the area and I have been to Vancouver eastside. Yeah that is a great improvement!! what a mess.
Some of the comments in here are hilarious…you people only see the downsides of everything. The SIS is there to prevent overdoses and keep the dirty needles out of your parks and off the sidewalks. These people are going to shoot up regardless so why not at least make sure they are not leaving their trash in your back yard for your kids to step on.
While I do agree that facilitating a drug users habits is a waste of tax money, if this keeps a needle out of a child’s foot or any innocent persons foot for that matter then it paid for itself. And while it isn’t necessarily there to stop people from taking drugs I am sure more then a few people have sought help at the current SIS in Vancouver. Drug use is happening in our city whether you like it or not, this just brings it to a central location.
I absolutely understand the concept, however are we going to really capture everyone. I think you will still have people shooting up in clandestine areas. I am sorry though, my compassion and empathy bank account is empty for these people. I have lived this nightmare through a family member (the deceit, the dishonesty, and all the things that come with chasing a high), and I have also lost a family member because of a tainted blood supply due to some drug addict infecting that blood bank.
“IHA is looking at a model that would see the clinic located in another location that already provides health and harm-reduction services to people using drugs, rather than creating a stand-alone site.”
For those who read but don’t understand this means at the ASK storefront. If I owned a business on Tranquille this would be a call to arms. As a homeowner in the area I assure you it is for me. I am intensely curious what the NSBIA will have to say about this and am wondering what kind of business and property tax deferrals the City is going to try and bribe them with.
I wonder how the urban hipster crowd at Red Beard will feel about sharing their space with Junkies? Nice to see Pebbles Ice Cream, which caters to children, having their opportunities expanded.
I wonder how safe the kids who travel past the location on their way to and from school will feel about it?
Maybe they should investigate locating it next to an IHA officers’ home or property since they are advocating for it. This is social engineering at its worst.
Dale here. Just to clarify, it could also go into the King Street clinic, perhaps another ASK location on the South Shore, the medical clinic IHA runs at Lansdowne. There are plenty of options that meet the criteria.
Which is why I am challenging the NSBIA to stand up and advocate for their members. The sad truth is folks in this area tend to not vote and therefore are frequently saddled with others’ baggage as it seems to be a “consequence free zone” for elected officials and others to dump their problems and propagate their schemes.
If anyone with functioning brain synapses believes luring junkies to their neighborhood is good for their business, property values, or safety I challenge them to stand up and state their position, validate it and then promise they will resign if there is one incident, problem or crime that would otherwise not occur as a result of their action.
luring “junkies” to the neighborhood, go take a walk around that area, the “junkies” are already there, if even half of them use the site that is potentially half the needles not left lying around, of course not every “junkie” is going to use the place but it is more then just a place to shoot up, by having a injection site you can monitor the people using it which in the long run will save money for iha, harm reduction does work
Sounds to me like your are volunteering for your neighborhood…fill yer boots pal. The current problems on the North Shore are a direct result of the downtown enforcement crackdown 15 or so years ago, fronted by the mostly fictional Downtown residents association, funded by the Downtown BIA. All promoted by the “planners” to drive down property values in the North Shore to attempt to make the current proposals for redevelopment more palatable for charging exorbitant DCCs to replace the infrastructure they neglected for 30 years.
As to taking a “walk around there” I’ve lived “there” for 20 years and don’t need a sock puppet like you opining on the issues. I am acutely aware of the problems and am convinced on the basis detailed study that my understanding of the problems is accurate whereas you are just spouting off in an “all hat no cowboy” way.
Perhaps the article helps. Notice how some of the users keep going back thousands of times. Yea they are getting better. Maybe no social assistance checks would be even a better way to save the ones who are not interested in treatment.
https://ca.news.yahoo.com/dozens-vancouver-overdoses-despite-24-174948301.html?nhp=1