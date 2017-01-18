Kamloops school board has wasted my time

Editor:

The Kamloops-Thompson school district spends money and time on the spring break issue. I spend my time to respond to the Thought Exchange.

And, at the very first opportunity to implement the recommendation, the school board rejects it?

I am somewhat ambivalent over the two-week spring break. I support it slightly.

What I don’t support is wasting my time, which is what SD73 did.

The Thought Exchange is merely a tool the board uses to justify things it supports.

If the board wishes to go against Thought Exchange recommendations, it refers to those recommendations as ‘anecdotes.”

Isn’t it funny how SD73 superintendent Allison Sidow claimed the Thought Exchange contained anecdotes and was not a broad survey, yet did not provide the survey results?

Presumably because one doesn’t exist.

The school board thinks so highly of the Thought Exchange process that it’s willing to dismiss the results out of hand?

I’ll remember this in October 2018.

Dean Gilbert

Kamloops