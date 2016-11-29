Kamloops seeking new fire chief as McLean prepares to step down

The City of Kamloops is on the hunt for a new fire chief as Dale McLean prepares to retire at the end of the year.

McLean, who came to the city in 2013, told KTW he plans to return to Edmonton, for family commitments, including helping to care for his aging parents.

McLean previously served as a deputy chief in Edmonton before moving to the Tournament Capital to lead Kamloops Fire Rescue following the sudden departure of former chief Neill Moroz.

Deputy chief Mike Adams will become acting chief until a permanent replacement is hired.

McLean said his time as chief in Kamloops was “the pinnacle of my career,” which has included more than 35 years in firefighting.

“I feel very honoured that I’ve served as fire chief here. It’s a phenomenal organization. Great people, very dedicated,” he said.

McLean said he considers the relationship developed between the city and the firefighters’ union one of his major accomplishments in the last three-and-a-half years.

“When I first got here, we were able to get a collective agreement in place that was scheduled to go to probably a costly arbitration, so we were able to do that, and now we’re in the position where we’re working to conclude another collective agreement,” he said.

KFR’s five-year strategic plan, created under McLean’s watch, will also go to council next week.

As to who should lead the organization when he’s gone, McLean urged the city to look internally for a replacement.

“I think we’ve got some really, really good people in this organization that are capable of doing not only that job, but are good leaders within the city,” he said.