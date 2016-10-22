Kamloops senior nearly bilked for $4,800 in scam

A scam in Kamloops almost cost a senior $4,800 — and involved the scam artists trying to meet the target in person.

Kamloops RCMP Staff Sgt. Edward Preto said the female senior received phone call on Friday from a woman asking questions about her banking. The caller said she was from the Royal Bank and asked the senior to withdraw $4,800 from her ban as her account had been compromised.

The caller gave the senior further instructions, telling her to put the money in an envelope and describe her route from her home to the bank.

Preto said the senior withdrew the money, but took a different route home.

During this time, a male accomplice was along the route the senior had described to the female caller. The man spoke with another elderly female and began asking questions about the money. When he learned she wasn’t their target, he left.

The meeting took place on Eighth Street near Westminster Avenue on the North Shore at about 12:25 p.m.

The man is white, between the ages of 45 and 50 and identified himself as Mr. Wilcox. He stands about 5-foot-8, has a medium build and was clean-shaven. He was wearing a tweed hat and dark-coloured clothing.

Preto said police are concerned with the escalation of the the scam artist’s behaviour and are seeking tips from the public.

Anyone with information is asked to call Kamloops RCMP at 250-828-3000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

“Always remember, though, if the person asks you to withdraw money and meet them somewhere, it’s a scam,” Preto said. “If you are asked to provide your credit card number or provide your financial institution information, it’s a scam.”

For more information on avoiding scams, visit the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre online.