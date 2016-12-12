Kamloops sewage spill contained and rerouted

City of Kamloops crews have managed to control and re-route sewage from a major break on Lorne Street east of downtown.

The break occurred in a pipe in the 800-block of Lorne Street, near Buzz’s Autobody, at about 4:30 p.m. on Monday. Although the break is downstream from the City of Kamloops and Tk’emlups Indian Band water intakes, the city’s spill response protocol was enacted and the Ministry of Environment was notified as some material made its way into the nearby South Thompson River.

1 of 5

Allen Douglas photos/KTW

Residents east of downtown are being asked to limit indoor water usage until further notice to limit further backup and environmental damage. The request covers homes in Rose Hill, Valleyview, Juniper, Barnhartvale, Dallas and Campbell Creek, as well as Sun Rivers residents and those living on East Shuswap Road.

By 9:40 p.m., city crews working in bitterly cold conditions controlled and re-routed the sewage by using 11 sewage/vactor trucks and laying a half-kilometre of temporary surface piping. The Tk’emlups ban adapted its sewage lift pump station schedule to stabilize flows.

Crews are working overnight to remove a 20-foot section of damaged pipe. Replacement of the pipe will continue throughout the night with the full repair anticipated by Tuesday morning.

The city has been in contact with three property owners who have been impacted by the sewer pipe break and spill.

The incident prompted the city to activate its emergency operations centre and led to additional equipment being brought in from neighbouring communities to support the diversion.

The city is working with provincial representatives, including the Ministry of Environment, Interior Health Authority and Emergency Management BC, all of whom were at the emergency operations centre Monday night.

Canadian National and Canadian Pacific railways helped the city’s repair efforts by providing property access and operational adjustments.