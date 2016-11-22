Kamloops sewer fees likely to rise by 15% in 2017

Kamloops residents are looking at a $41 per-household hike to their sewer utility fees in 2017 as the city looks to bank more money for a decade of upcoming pipe repairs and replacements.

In particular, finance director Kathy Humphrey said the 15 per cent increase to sewage fees will allow the city to start putting money away for a $10-million sewer main replacement along Tranquille Road, into which sewage systems across the North Shore feed.

The project is on the books for 2019 or 2020, though Humphrey said it could be bumped up — and future 15 and 10 per cent increases to sewer fees lowered significantly — if the city gets grant money for which it has already applied.

But, Humphrey added, the project won’t be awarded until after this year’s budget is set.

Milobar said the cost isn’t one the city can avoid.

“If we don’t do it, half the city’s not able to flush toilets. Sometimes we have discretion in things, but there are some pieces you really don’t have the ability to say no to,” he told council at a Tuesday morning budget workshop.

The city’s solid-waste and water fees won’t change from 2016, though Humphrey said smaller increases of bout two per cent are likely in the works for the water utility in future years, due to capital works projects up to 10 years out.

While the city also has the option to borrow cash for its utility upgrades, Humphrey told council she’d like to see the city avoid taking on debt for routine maintenance, saving it instead for large projects that may come up once every several decades.

“We would very easily overwhelm the tax budget with debt payments if we didn’t start setting things aside,” she said.

In December, council will set utility rates for 2017.