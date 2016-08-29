Kamloops sheriff ensnared in Creep Hunters sting

Police are investigating a Kamloops deputy sheriff who appears to have been caught by a vigilante group targeting online sex predators.

Kelowna Creep Hunters posted a video to Facebook on Saturday allegedly depicting deputy sheriff Kevin Johnston, who works out of the Kamloops Law Courts, fleeing from people involved with the vigilante group in a Kelowna parking lot.

Johnston appears in the video to have driven from Kamloops to Kelowna to meet a fictional teenager with whom he believed he had been flirting online.

Another video uploaded on Saturday shows one of the group’s members, Steph Cotts, apparently talking on speakerphone with Johnston.

In the conversation, Johnston appears to admit a person he had been chatting with online had described herself as a 14-year-old girl. He also appears to admit to sending nude photographs to the person and offering instruction about how to perform lewd acts.

As of KTW press time, the speakerphone video had been viewed more than 60,000 times.

“I’d posted a Craigslist ad just saying I’d just moved to Kelowna and wanted to find somebody to chat with,” Cotts, who lives in Kamloops, told KTW. “He replied to my ad.”

Cotts said she told Johnston in her second message that she was 14. In the speakerphone conversation, Johnston appears to tell Cotts he thought she was lying about her age and was actually legal.

Cotts said Johnston sent her a photograph of himself in his sheriff uniform, making it clear he worked in law enforcement.

That photo, and others, were also shared by the group online.

In addition, Kelowna Creep Hunters has posted on its website transcripts of the email conversations appearing to depict Johnston’s interactions with Cotts. One message appears to show Johnston admitting he could be “going to jail” for interacting with a young girl.

Cotts said the videos were shot in Kelowna on Friday. Since they went online, Cotts said, she has been in contact with police.

RCMP Cpl. Dan Moskaluk confirmed police are looking into the allegations.

“Our investigators have been made aware of the incident,” he said.

“Any information received regarding the victimization of a person who is under the age of consent for sexual purposes or exploitation is thoroughly investigated.”

Moskaluk cautioned against vigilante groups conducting elaborate investigations of alleged online sex predators.

“This work should be left to police officers who can do this in a controlled environment,” he said. “This way, evidence can be obtained to support charges, which is the best way to get dangerous offenders off our streets.”

Civilian investigations can actually harm criminal cases, Moskaluk said.

“We are always concerned when people decide to bypass law enforcement and take matters into their own hands,” he said. “When that happens, there is a risk that investigations can be jeopardized and key evidence can be lost.

“This activity is not something the RCMP would condone or recommend. Individuals who engage in this type of action can risk their personal safety or the safety of other youths and the community.”

When contacted by KTW, Johnston referred questions to his lawyer, Jeremy Jensen, who also took a crack at the vigilantes.

“It would be premature to offer any comment on a specific case that isn’t directly before the courts,” Jensen said.

“Mr. Johnston has not been charged.

“It’s also my understanding that the RCMP and other policing authorities have actively discouraged these types of vigilante sites as they elevate risk for everyone involved and they have the potential to compromise legitimate police investigations.”

B.C. Sheriff Service Insp. Kent Gannon, head of the Kamloops sheriff office, referred questions about Johnston’s duty status to a media-relations office in Victoria. Calls to that office were not returned by press deadline.

A statement released by the Ministry of Justice to KTW late in the day on Monday said the allegations were being taken “very seriously.”

“We can confirm that this employee is not at the work site and the branch is following the appropriate process. We are not at liberty to discuss this matter further.”