Kamloops skaters with strong weekend at Classic Chill

McArthur Island was the home of the Classic Chill short track interclub speedskating meet on the weekend, where the Kamloops River City Racers and the Kamloops Long Blades both impressed for hometown spectators.

The Racers were led by Calvin Forbes, who swept his age category. The 17-year-old also set a personal-best time in the 1,000-metre.

Sophia Pankratz (11), Claire Riel (10) and Summer Bogetti-Smith (10) also represented the Racers well, setting personal bests in three, two, and one distance, respectfully.

The Long Blades, meanwhile, were the winners of the Phyllis Vyse Memorial Trophy for total points, finishing with 615, well ahead of Salmon Arm (355) and Kelowna (290).

Sixteen of the 27 participating Long Blades had between three and four personal-best times.

The Classic Chill included 85 skaters from 10 clubs.