Kamloops speed skaters fare well at national events in Saskatoon

Eric Spence of the Kamloops River City Racers is ranked the seventh-fastest junior male speed skater in the country.

The 18-year-old speedster improved his ranking after strong performances at the Junior National Olympic Style Speed Skating Championships in Saskatoon on the weekend.

Eric placed fifth in the 5,000-metre event, sixth in the 500m and eighth in both the 1,000m and 5,000m races. He set personal bests in each event.

There were 47 junior male skaters in action on the outdoor Clarence Downey Oval.

Eric, who was not ranked heading into this season, began training more seriously in Calgary in the fall.

His sisters — Sara, Josie and Tori — were entered in the senior women’s Canada Cup No. 3 portion of the event in Saskatoon, along with Sylvie Lloyd of the Kamloops Long Blades.

In the 1,500m, Josie was first, Victoria was fourth and Sara was seventh. In the 1,000m, Josie was second and Sara was sixth. Sara placed fifth in the 500m.

Josie set provincial records in the 1,000m, 1,500m and 3,000m distances.

Lloyd placed 11th in the 500m and 13th in the 1,000m, 1,500m and 3,000m, achieving personal bests in the 1,000m and 1,500m.