Kamloops Sports Council announces Tournament Capital Volunteer Program

The Kamloops Sports council announced the revival and rebranding of what was formerly known as the Tournament Capital Club this week.

The club, now known as the Tournament Capital Volunteer Program, is a sports council initiative aimed at recognizing the volunteer community.

Anyone who volunteered with the Kindness Connect system for Scotiabank Hockey Day in Canada, the 50/50 program associated with the Women’s World Hockey Championship, the Legacy Performance Games, Ribfest, BrewLoops Beer and Bike Festival or the ITF Taekwondo has been entered in a draw to win prizes. For each shift worked, volunteers received another entry.

Draws will happen on a monthly basis until Volunteer Week in April, after which a new year of collecting entries will begin.

Volunteers will be eligible for prize entries associated with the Tournament Capital Volunteer Program for being involved in any event the Kamloops Sports Council manages volunteers for.

Upcoming events in 2017 include the Legacy Performance Games, the Special Olympics B.C. Summer Games, Ribfest and BrewLoops Beer and Bike Festival.