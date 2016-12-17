Kamloops Storm edge Summerland Steam in overtime

The Kamloops Storm defeated the visiting Summerland Steam 4-3 at Memorial Arena on Friday night, with Devon Leduc scoring the winner at 2:43 of overtime in the Kootenay International Junior Hockey league game.

After a scoreless opening period, Kamloops tallied three times in the second frame — Evan Walls scoring twice and Bryce Mcdonald adding one — to take a 3-1 lead after 40 minutes.

Summerland rallied in the third, scoring twice to send the game to overtime, setting the stage for Leduc’s winner, in which he squeezed the puck past Summerland netminder Matthew Huber from behind the goal line.

Summerland outshot Kamloops 40-37, with Storm goaltender Jason Sandhu recording the win in net.

The win left Kamloops in second place in the five-team Doug Birks Division of the Okanagan Shuswap Conference, with 37 points, three points behind the Chase Heat and five points clear of the 100 Mile House Wranglers.

Kamloops and Chase meet on Sunday at 7 p.m. in the Shuswap town in the final game for both teams before the Christmas break.

Kamloops’ next game is Jan. 6 in Revelstoke. The Storm are next at home on Jan. 8 when 100 Mile House comes to town.