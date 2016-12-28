Kamloops target of anti-terrorism unit again in custody

A Kamloops arsonist who in 2013 was the target of an investigation by a national RCMP anti-terrorism unit is back behind bars, expected to plead guilty next week to new charges next week.

Tristan Fernandez, 20, is facing two counts of theft, both stemming from alleged incidents on Dec. 20.

According to court records, he will plead guilty on Jan. 5.

In 2012, when he was 16, Fernandez pleaded guilty to arson and break-and-enter charges after setting a house fire that killed a family’s pet dog.

At the time, court heard Fernandez broke into the Clearwater Avenue home on the North Shore to steal a gaming console. Before he left, he set the house ablaze by lighting cologne-soaked towels on fire.

Despite his age, Fernandez was sentenced as an adult and ordered to serve 18 months in jail, followed by three years of probation.

In November 2013, the Crown had Fernandez’s probation conditions tightened after he popped up on the radar of the RCMP’s national-security enforcement team.

The anti-terrorism unit searched Fernandez’s home, turning up weapons and a list of locations of Greyhound bus terminals.

Fernandez has a criminal record dating back to 2011, when he was jailed as a teenager for four months following a sexual-assault conviction.