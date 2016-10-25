Kamloops taxpayers on the hook for at least $200,000 in study of KGHM mine application

Some councillors lashed out at KGHM Ajax Tuesday for denying top-up funding to help complete a city-commissioned independent study on its proposed mine.

Despite that furor by mine opponents, however, council voted unanimously to spend $200,000 of taxpayer dollars to complete independent work by engineering firm SLR Consulting.

KGHM Ajax rejected a request by the city for an additional $200,000 to pay for the independent scrutiny after paying the original $300,000 tab. The new money is required due to the length of the environmental-assessment process, which has been put on hold until at least the end of the year.

On May 4, the B.C. Environmental Assessment Office (BCEAO) paused its 180-day review of the mine’s impacts at day 107 so KGHM Ajax can answer questions about its 18,000-page application from First Nations bands and other groups. SLR alone has 800 questions about the company’s application.

In a letter to Kamloops council, KGHM Ajax project manager Chris Wild said the company will not offer more than the $300,000 is originally committed to fund the study.

In September, Allan Michener, environmental services supervisor for the city, said SLR will need about $200,000 more to finish its review due to delays in the Ajax assessment process and the difficulties in getting information from the company.

“I’m shocked — not surprised but upset,” Coun. Donovan Cavers said of the mining company turning down the request for the additional funds.

“It’s because there’s so many issues with the original application — that’s why this is happening.”

Cavers was joined by councillors Tina Lange and Denis Walsh, who expressed disappointment KGHM Ajax will not continue paying for work done for the city.

But Mayor Peter Milobar said some of the same councillors who castigated KGHM Ajax for not coming up with additional money were opposed to taking the corporation’s money in the first place, feeling doing so could taint the process.

“Now, suddenly because they won’t give us $500,000 [in total], suddenly it’s a massive insult to those same people,” Milobar said.

Milobar said the city asked for the original study because there was widespread mistrust of the B.C. Environmental Assessment Office and its process.

He successfully urged councillors to support the additional spending to see the project through to its completion.

Jen Fretz, the city’s public works director, said SLR brings expertise not available on city staff.

Coun. Marg Spina said she’s grateful city taxpayers weren’t required to pay the entire $500,000 bill, although some councillors expressed skepticism the total cost will not come in higher when the process is complete.