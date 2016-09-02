Kamloops teachers’ union suing former president for credit-card expenses

The Kamloops Thompson Teachers’ Association has filed a lawsuit against its former president, alleging he left the union with a credit-card bill for nearly $9,000 worth of personal expenses.

The KTTA filed its notice of claim against Jason Karpuk this week in Kamloops provincial court.

According to the document, Karpuk, who was president of the KTTA between 2010 and 2014, was given a charge card for use on job-related expenses.

“It is an express and/or implied term of the position of president that the charge card is not to be used for personal expenses,” the document states.

The KTTA claims in the document to have demanded payment for $8,964.23 in personal expenses from Karpuk in January.

“The defendant has failed and/or neglected to pay any part thereof,” the document alleges.

Karpuk has 14 days to reply from the time he is served.

None of the allegations in the KTTA’s claim have been proven in court.