Kamloops teen struck by vehicle, suffers serious injury

A 15-year-old girl was taken to Royal Inland Hospital on Friday with a serious lower-body injury after being struck by a vehicle in Westsyde.

Kamloops RCMP Staff Sgt. Edward Preto said the accident occurred at just after 5 p.m. at the intersection of Westsyde Road and Wawn Road.

Preto said initial information suggests the teen was crossing the road without using the marked crosswalk’s warning lights when she was struck.

“It was quite dark at the time of the accident and the pedestrian was wearing dark-coloured clothing,” Preto said, noting the driver who struck the girl stayed at the scene and spoke with investigators.

Police continue to investigate.