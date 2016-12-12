Kamloops-Thompson board of education elects new chairwoman

A Kamloops-Thompson school trustee in her ninth year has ousted veteran chairwoman Denise Harper and will oversee the board of education in 2017.

Meghan Wade was voted in Monday evening at the inaugural meeting by the school trustees in a secret-ballot vote before regular business.

“I was approached by trustees to look and consider it just as a change,” Wade told KTW. “I think they’re just hearing from a slightly different perspective.”

Harper, a representative from the Chase area, led the board for the past five years and served as chairwoman for an earlier two-year term.

Wade noted Harper’s leadership included the last tumultuous, months-long teacher job action, as well as the selection of two school district superintendents.

Wade said her challenges include overseeing the board through a provincial curriculum change and a new strategic plan. Wade is a retired small business owner who coached female survivors of trauma and abuse.

While the board of education has no power over implementing the coming changes from the Supreme Court of Canada decision on the stripped 2002 teacher’s contract, it may have a role to play when the issue of class size and composition as part of bargaining is addressed by the provincial government.

“I’m always hopeful for more money,” Wade said of millions of dollars that could come from the B.C. Liberal government to comply with the ruling.

“It’s always on my Christmas list.”