Kamloops-Thompson schools to return to one-week spring break

Two-week spring break will be short-lived in the Kamloops-Thompson school district, with trustees voting Monday night to return to a one-week March break in 2018.

Trustees voted 4-3 to not continue the extended break, which began a two-to-three year trial period in the 2014-2015 school year.

Trustees Rhonda Kershaw, Cara McKelvey, Kathleen Karpuk and vice-chair Gerald Watson voted against continuing the trial, while trustees Joe Small, Joan Cowden and board chair Meghan Wade voted in favour of maintaining the two-week break.

A report from staff reflected consultation with both employees and parents. Superintendent Alison Sidow said the overall recommendation from stakeholders was to continue with a two-week spring break, but the board voted otherwise.

“There is no educational evidence that says this is in the educational best interest of students and that’s what I heard last night [Monday],” Wade said. “There was also a lot of talk and discussion that this is hard on a lot of our families. It’s day care. It’s kids left alone with screens.”

Wade said the board was clear four years ago that it wanted programming for more vulnerable students during at least one of the weeks.

“That didn’t really pan out due to cost,” she said, adding the board wanted the adjustment to be cost-neutral.

Last year, the board voted to take no action to change the school calendar following a report that polled parents and the teachers’ union, with both in favour of continuing with a two-week March break.

Cowden said this year’s report reflected the same beliefs, with the Kamloops-Thompson Teachers’ Association 94 per cent in favour and more parents indicating through online dialogue they were in favour of retaining the two-week break. Sidow clarified that anecdotal parent feedback was collected via the district’s online Thought Exchange platform, not via a broad survey.

DID YOU KNOW?

Most school districts in B.C. have a two-week spring break.

According to the Ministry of Education, only seven of the 60 districts in the province have a one-week March vacation.

Those are Haida Gwaii, Bulkey Valley, Quesnel, Comox Valley, Vancouver Island West, Vancouver Island North and Campbell River.

Consultation also reflected support from the Canadian Union of Public Employees and the Principals and Vice Principals Association, she said.

“To me, that indicated that the general population of our school community wanted to continue with the two-week spring break and, I feel, if we are going to seek consultation, we have to take into account that consultation,” Cowden said.

“It shows now that we didn’t really pay attention to the report we received.”

Karpuk was on the opposite side of the vote, arguing a significant number of parents found the extra week off to be an extreme financial hardship.

The longer break also didn’t decrease absenteeism, she said, and there were “significant” parent complaints regarding the shorter lunch hour.

“A lot of parents see it as an opportunity for more family time and the ability to go on vacation,” Karpuk said. “Not every family has that option and our most vulnerable students are those that adversely affected by the two-week spring break.

“It’s a want versus a need and I don’t think we should be making life harder for that many people.”

Sidow said returning to a one-week spring break will be “business as usual” for schools, noting the longer break was actually a variation from the collective agreement with the teacher’s union.

“From a logistics point of view and an operational point of view, it’s easier to manage a one-week spring break,” she said.