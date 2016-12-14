Kamloops tops the province in overdose deaths per capita

Kamloops has recorded 31 overdose deaths this year.

When the math is done to determine the per capita overdose death rate, the city is at the top of the provincial list.

B.C. Nurses’ Union president Gayle Duteil said the numbers are taking a toll on her members, who are among the first responders dealing with what has been declared a provincial medical emergency.

“Nurses working in emergency rooms, addiction centres, Insite and elsewhere in B.C .are exhausted,” Duteil said.

“Many are working 16-hour shifts and resuscitating people in waiting rooms. They are doing an amazing job dealing with this unprecedented crisis, but we need to make sure they have the support they need to get through this.”

Royal Inland Hospital continues to be understaffed, she said, with nurses working plenty of overtime, which adds to the stress load and exhaustion.

“Everybody is burning out there,” Duteil said.

Duteil said she is pleased with planned federal legislative changes and increased provincial resources that should reduce the “hoops they have to go through” to open supervised drug-use sites, but noted staffing levels must be addressed.

The B.C. Coroners Office is expected today to release its overdose and fentanyl-related overdose deaths report to the end of November.

To the end of October, there had been 622 illicit-drug overdose deaths B.C., a 56.7 per cent increase over the same period in 2015.

At the end of September — fentanyl testing takes longer and coroners’ statistics are a month behind the overdose-deaths report — 332 of the deaths had been linked to fentanyl.