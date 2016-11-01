Kamloops-trained doctors opting to stay in the community

The first six doctors to finish their medical education in Kamloops have remained in the city to start their careers.

Pediatrician Dr. Trent Smith, a faculty member of the University of British Columbia’s medical school, said it’s one of the successes of the partnership that sees UBC undergraduates and students doing hands-on learning come to Royal Inland Hospital.

The program has been in place for five years, with graduating doctors involved for the past three years. The first cohort of six new doctors have not opened practices in the city but are providing locum coverage, which is always available, Smith said, or are working at the hospital.

There are two cohorts of six each who come to RIH for their final two years of training as family doctors.

The program is part of a provincial campaign to have medical students training in various parts of the province so they can see different working environments beyond those of the major hospitals on the Coast. At any given time, there are 12 students learning at RIH.

“They have to figure out what they want to do with the next 25 years of their life,” Smith said. “They’re finding their way.”

As the practice of medicine continues to evolve, it could be none opens a practice.

“Family medicine has changed,” Smith said, with young doctors choosing to focus on specific specialties like community or mental health “and it’s hard to run a practice that way.”

The learning conditions have improved with the opening of the clinical-services building at the hospital. Up until it opening its doors, the students were using any empty space they could find at RIH for their lessons. One room they used for videoconferences was next to the hospital morgue “and there’d be a bone saw going off in the background. It wasn’t really conducive to learning,” Smith said.

The students didn’t have a place to sleep if they were required to do overnights at the hospital as part of their learning, he said, something that has also been addressed in the new structure.

Now, students have four state-of-the-art video-conferencing rooms for lessons, five rooms they can use for overnight stays, a kitchen, lockers, showers and a change room.

Through an agreement with Interior Health Authority, they can also use the new theatre for lessons or presentations if required.