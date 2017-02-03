Kamloops Wildcats hit scoreboard at Kelowna Special O hoops tourney

The Kamloops Wildcats Special Olympics BC basketball team played three games at the recent first annual Okanagan Winter Classic Basketball Tournament in Kelowna.

The tournament is organized by Special Olympics British Columbia for athletes with intellectual disabilities. The goal of this tournament is to celebrate the growth of basketball in the region and provide a fun, competition opportunity for athletes.

Coaches Leah Flor, John Chow and Jordynn Denness have been working with Kamloops athletes, developing their skills and team work. The coaches chose Alyssa Brown, Shinji Matthews, Braden Joseph Monte, Nathan Venasse, Brad Smith, Joshua Trudell, Andrew Watkins, Kristin White and Steven Joseph to play for the Wildcats in the tournament.

The Kelowna tourney was the first time the group had the chance to play in competition.

The Wildcats hit the scoreboard in all three games, with the coaches noting the roster grew stronger with each game.

The team was cheered on throughout the competition by many parents and one of their star players was in the crowd to show her support. Tyrine Flukinger will be competing in the 2017 SOBC Summer Games in Kamloops in July.

Special Olympics BC allows athletes with intellectual disabilities to participate in numerous sports on a local, provincial and national level. In Kamloops athletes training in powerlifting, floor hockey, curling, swimming, bowling and gymnastics throughout the winter.

Kamloops will host the 2017 SOBC Summer Games from July 6 to July 8. All information on the Games can be found online here.

For more information on Special Olympics BC or to get involved, email sobckamloops@gmail.com.