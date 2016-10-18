Kamloops will spend $10 million on emergency water intake system

The City of Kamloops will spend nearly $10 million to construct an emergency water intake on the North Thompson river, but one councillor is certain the pumps on Yates Road will never be used.

“If this $10-million facility is ever turned on in my lifetime, I’ll eat my shorts,” Coun. Donovan Cavers said Tuesday as council debated awarding a tender for the project.

By a 6-2 vote, an $8.2 million tender went to Acres Enterprises, the lowest bidder for the project by a significant margin. Three other bids for the project ranged from nearly $11 million (IDL Projects) to $22 million (Kingston Construction).

Joining Cavers in his nay vote was Coun. Denis Walsh, who also argued the emergency system, meant to provide water to the city in the event of a rail spill or other disaster in the South Thompson River, is not required.

“I think it’s a case of Chicken Little because I don’t recall us having a problem in the 150 years I’ve been here,” Walsh said.

But, Coun. Ken Christian noted there have been rail issues in the city’s history, pointing to a CN spill in the 1990s that closed the North Thompson River from Avola to Kamloops for more than a week.

“I think that it is wise for the city to build some redundancy into our infrastructure to prepare for that risk,” he said.

Assistant engineering manager Jake Devlin said in the event of a spill into the South Thompson, city staff would manually shut down the water intakes between the Kamloops water-treatment plant and the river, which could cut the city off from a potable water supply for an indefinite amount of time.

The North Thompson system is intended to provide water during that period, though it would not be treated to the same standard.

While Acres had the low bid, it will still push the cost of construction over budget by about five per cent, or $444,000.

The majority of the cash for the project will come from a $6-million federal government grant, with the city’s water-reserve fund and about $300,000 in development cost charges providing the remainder of the money needed.

Work on the water intake will begin next month and continue until December 2017.