Kamloops wineries win at Okanagan festival

Two Kamloops wineries took home eight medals from the 36th annual Okanagan Wine Festival, which started on Sept. 29 and wraps up on Sunday.

Harper’s Trail Estate winery won a gold medal for its 2014 Pioneer Block riesling and a silver for its 2014 cabernet franc.

Monte Creek Ranch Winery won a gold for its 2014 riesling icewine, a silver for its 2014 cabernet merlot and bronze medals for its 2014 Ranch Hand Red Reserve, 2015 reserve chardonnay and 2015 Hands Up white and Hands Up red.

Ten judges from Canada and the U.S. evaluated the 624 wines submitted from more than 90 B.C. wineries.

• Harper’s was also honoured at the Cornucopia food and drink festival in Whistler this month.

Harper’s was named to the top 20 wineries list with its 2014 Pioneer Block riesling.