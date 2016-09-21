Kamloops woman killed in crash near Vernon

A 55-year-old Kamloops woman was killed in a two-vehicle accident near Vernon on Tuesday afternoon.

RCMP say the 5:30 p.m. crash at the intersection of Highway 97 and Westside Road in in Spallumcheen involved three Kamloops women in a Honda SUV that was turning left onto the highway from Westside Road when it was broadsided by an eastbound Chevrolet pickup truck.

“The Chevrolet struck the driver’s side of the Honda, resulting in serious injuries to the 18-year-old female driver from Kamloops,” RCMP Cpl. Dan Moskaluk said.

“A 54-year-old Kamloops female who was in the front seat was transported in critical condition via air ambulance to Kamloops hospital. Unfortunately, a second 55-year-old Kamloops female was pronounced deceased on scene.”

Moskaluk said male driver of the Chevrolet Silverado was shaken, but uninjured.

The highway was closed for five hours following the accident.

The investigation is ongoing.