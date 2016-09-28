Kamloops woman killed in Vernon crash identified

Kamloops woman killed in Vernon crash identified

The BC Coroners Service has confirmed the identity of a Kamloops woman who died after a motor-vehicle incident in Vernon last week.

She is 55-year-old Susan Louise Delrose.

Delrose was the rear-seat passenger in a Honda SUV that was in a collision with a Chevrolet pickup truck at the intersection of Highway 97 and Westside Road in Vernon at about 5:30 p.m. on Sept. 20.

Police say the SUV was turning left onto the highway from Westside Road when it was broadsided by the eastbound truck.

Delrose died at the scene.

The 18-year-old woman driving the SUV  along with a 54-year-old female passenger, both Kamloops residents, were seriously injured. The male driver of the pickup truck was not injured.

The BC Coroners Service and RCMP Traffic Services continue to investigate.

