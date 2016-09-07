KCKC paddlers reach national finals

The Kamloops Canoe and Kayak Club (KCKC) had nine athletes qualify for finals at the 2016 Canadian Sprint Canoe Kayak Championships in Dartmouth, N.S. on the weekend.

The KCKC contingent, the largest of any centre in British Columbia, included 11 competitors.

A number of athletes from around the province were added to the KCKC’s roster to increase competitive opportunities in team boats. Pemberton’s Quinn Phare and Hana Ronayne, Lantzville’s Cameron Antifave and Vancouver’s Daniel Thomson and Anna Zhang paddled under the KCKC banner.

In addition to the five imports, the Spencer Robinson, Isaiah Buist, Matao Buist, Alexander Demishkevich, Michael Lanyon and Aiden Tabata represented Kamloops.

Ronayne led the way with four final appearances, finishing sevent in the C2 1,000m, eighth in the C1 200m and ninth in the C2 500m. Zhang, meanwhile, qualified finished seventh in the finals of both the C1 6,000m and the C2 1,000m and was ninth in the C2 500m.

The duo of Antifave and Lanyon had a strong showing in the K2 1,000m, paddling to a sixth-place finish, with a time of 3:38.586.

Daniel Thomson also finished sixth, he in the Master C1 1,000m final. He crossed the line in a time of 5:36.438.

