Keg to close downtown tomorrow

Locals will notice a Keg-sized hole in the restaurant scene come Thursday. The steakhouse in the historic CN Railway Station in downtown Kamloops is closing tomorrow.

“Everyone’s sad, very sad, but it’s just kind of one of those things,” said owner Mike Culos.

Since the June announcement of the closure, Culos said the restaurant has been busy.

He said customers are sad to see the restaurant shut its doors for good, leaving the franchise without a location in Kamloops after more than 40 years in operation.

When KTW spoke with Culos associate Fred Marin in June, he said the decision to close came after attempts to renegotiate a franchise agreement fell through.

He said a 10-year-franchise agreement expired three years ago and new Keg branding had since come into effect, making the “old style” Kamloops location virtually obsolete and in need of upgrades.

“We were not prepared to do the things required to bring it up to Keg standards and the Keg was not prepared to allow us to continue without doing those upgrades,” Marin said in June.

The City of Kamloops sold the historic train station to Culos Group in 2013 for $1 in exchange for the tax revenue generated by a private owner. The building has a covenant on its title protecting its historic value and alterations require city approval.

With the restaurant closure, the building is listed for sale at $1.5 million.

“We’re not going to do anything with it right now,” Culos said. “We still think the best thing is to sell it to someone who wants to make it a restaurant.”

Culos noted several renovations done 15 years ago and said the building would also be appropriate for an engineering or accounting firm.

“There’s been people poking around and having a look, but nothing we can put on paper,” Culos said.

The development company is based in Kelowna but has worked in Kamloops for 25 years, including revitalizing Lorne Street and its current Landmark project across from Thompson Rivers University.

The Keg has restaurants across Canada and in five U.S. states.

Anyone with outstanding gift cards may use them at other locations, such as in Kelowna and in the Lower Mainland.