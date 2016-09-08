Kelowna woman wins $1 million on scratch and win ticket

Penny Hand did what many people would do if they won the lottery — she asked for time off work as a new millionaire.

“I told my boss I might be away for the rest of the week,” Hand said after collecting her winnings this week at the BCLC headquarters in Kamloops.

“My boss asked why and I said, ‘Because I won a million dollars!’”

Hand, who lives in Kelowna, won $1 million playing a new scratch and win game, 100X Multiplier.

Thanks to her big lottery win, Hand can now afford to surprise her mother with a visit to the East Coast.

“I’m debating if I should tell my mom about the win on the phone or surprise her at her doorstep,” Hand quipped. “I haven’t been home in 13 years.”