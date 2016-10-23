Kelson wins Business of the Year at 30th annual Kamloops Chamber/TD Business Excellence Awards

Kelson Group Property Management was named Business of the Year at Saturday night’s 30th annual Kamloops Chamber of Commerce/TD Business Excellence Awards.

Kelson’s big award capped a two-award night for the business, joining Domtar and iTel in the double-award category at the awards gala at the Coast Hotel and Conference Centre in Aberdeen.

“Our greatest asset is being in Kamloops, for one thing,” Kelson president Ron Fawcett while accepting the award. “But the other is our staff. I know other people have said staff are a problem. Our staff has never been a problem.”

Kelson Group — Fawcett noted the name Kelson was created by combining parts of the names of his two sons, Kelly (vice-president, maintenance and construction) and Jason (vice-president, operations) — began in 1974 with the purchase of an apartment building on Arrowstone Drive in Sahali, a building it still owns.

Kelson has expanded its property-management business to nine cities in B.C. and Alberta.

The President’s Award, which is not handed out every year, was given to Jo Berry, founder and organizer of the RunClub and the annual Boogie the Bridge, which has raised more than $1 million for charities.

The full list of award winners:

• City of Kamloops Community Service Award: Kelson Group Property Management;

• Rocky Mountaineer Environmental Stewardship Award: The Afternoon Auxiliary to Royal Inland Hospital;

• BDC Manufacturer Award: Domtar Inc.

• Venture Kamloops Resource Industry Award: Domtar Inc.;

• Aberdeen Mall Retailer Award 1-10 Staff: Gord’s Appliance and Mattress Centre;

• Westland Insurance Group Ltd Retailer Award 11+ Staff: Lyons Landscaping;

• Berwick on the Park Service Provider Award 1-10 Staff: Summit Gourmet Meats;

• Kamloops Lincoln Service Provider Award 11+ Staff: Hotel 540;

• BCLC Technology Innovator Award: iTel Networks Inc.;

• TRU Faculty of Adventure, Culinary Arts & Tourism and Tourism Sun Peaks Tourism Award: Rainbow’s Roost;

• CN Project of the Year: Kamloops Wineries Association;

• Coast Kamloops Hotel and Conference Centre Employer of the Year: iTel Networks Inc.;

• United Way Not-For-Profit of the Year: St. John Ambulance;

• TRU School of Business and Economics Young Entrepreneur of the Year: Danielle Fauteux, All By Design;

• KGHM International Ajax Project Small Business of the Year: Kamloops Naturopathic Clinic;

• Excel Personnel Business Person of the Year: Steve Davidson, Kamloops Ford Lincoln;

• Community Futures Business of the Year: Kelson Group Property Management

• Kamloops Chamber of Commerce President’s Award: Jo Berry.

The awards were handed out in front of a sold-out crowd of 440.

This year’s even had a record number of nominations — 509 — received from the Kamloops community, with 368 unique businesses nominated, 166 more than last year).

Winners for 16 of the awards were chosen by an independent selection committee. Business of the Year was chosen by the Chamber’s board of directors and Venture Kamloops, with candidates being all award winners on the night.

The President’s Award is given solely at the discretion of Chamber president Ryan Scorgie and given to someone who has made a difference in the community.

“The chamber is very proud of the winners in each award category,” Scorgie said. “Businesses work hard in this community and we love the opportunity to recognize their continuing efforts.

TD is the premiere sponsor of the awards.

“As an organization that is committed to helping small business customers invest, innovate and grow, we congratulate the recipients of tonight’s awards,” said Jamie McIntyre, TD’s district vice-president.