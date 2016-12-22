Kettle Campaign nearing 70 per cent of goal

By Tuesday, the Salvation Army kettle campaign had hit about $132,000 — about the same amount it had raised at a comparable date last year.

Campaign co-ordinator Christine Kirby said she’s happy with that, but doesn’t expect the fundraiser that helps the church with its many projects in the community to hit the goal of $200,000.

Among services provided are food hampers, vouchers to buy items at its thrift store, bus tickets, job support, a mobile kitchen and emergency services when required in the community.

With just a couple of days left for the campaign, some additional volunteers would be helpful, Kirby said.

People interested in volunteering for a shift can call 250-554-1611 or sign up online at kamloopssalvationarmy.ca.