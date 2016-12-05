Key injury crippled Sabres at provincials

It wasn’t the result they wanted, but they did it for Linnea.

The Sa-Hali Sabres finished sixth at the 2016 B.C. High School Girls’ AA Volleyball Championship on the weekend, and for most of Friday and all of Saturday, Sa-Hali did it without starting setter Linnea Brickwood.

The Grade 11 setter, one of a core group of players who helped the Sabres win a AAA provincial title in 2015, turned her ankle in the first set of Friday’s match against the West Point Grey Wolves, ending her weekend in Abbotsford.

The Sabres rallied from deficits in the first and second sets without Brickwood to defeat the Grey Wolves, but fell late Friday in a quarter-final against Vancouver’s St. Patrick’s Celtics.

“Our girls have played really well, very competitively,” said Sa-Hali head coach Wai Ma.

“For sure, the injury was a pretty tough thing for us to get over, very emotional. The girls were very upset and worried about their teammate, Linnea, and her health. We were able to rally together and basically play for Linnea while she was still there.”

Sa-Hali had finished second in its pool, playing to round-robin wins against the Notre Dame Jugglers and the David Thompson Lakers, but losing to the Surrey Christian Falcons.

After topping the Grey Wolves to open the playoffs and losing to the Celtics, Sa-Hali again defeated the Jugglers, in straight sets, lining up for its final contest of the tournament against the St. Thomas More Collegiate Knights. The Sabres fell in three sets, losing the deciding bout 15-9.

Still, the highlight of it all may have been that first playoff match.

“It was probably the match of our season, where we really showed that Sabre pride,” Ma said of Sa-Hali’s victory over West Point, in the face of Brickwood’s injury.

“We basically just played for her and played for us and we gutted it out and won that one. It was a big win for us.”

Despite their coach preaching the significance of a sixth-place finish at provincials, Ma said the Sabres left Abbotsford with a sense of disappointment.

After winning a AAA title last season, finishing without a medal was difficult for much of the team, in particular the core group of Grade 12s, to swallow.

“The emotional part, too, is that this is their last season,” Ma said, referring to Kara Brink, Sawyer Hawgood, Katie Ludvig, Caet McCorkell and Jamie Lane.

“To finish off their last season at fifth is something they didn’t want to do. I’m trying to keep them positive — it’s an accomplishment just to make provincials, let alone finish in the top half of the draw.”

The Valleyview Vikes, meanwhile, finished 11th at the tournament, winning their final match of the weekend against Brentwood secondary college.

After a win against the Kwalicum Kondors in the round-robin, Valleyview lost to the St. Thomas More and the Mennonite Educational Institute Eagles to finish third in pool play.

The Vikes lost their first playoff match against the Pacific Academy Breakers, but went on to defeat the York House Tigers.

They later lost to the D.P. Todd Trojans, to head to their final match against Brentwood.

“It was kind of that bittersweet moment where you knew you had played the best game you ever had, but you couldn’t pull it out,” Vikes’ head coach Annemarie Watts said of the match against the Breakers.

Valleyview was named the tournament’s most sportsmanlike team.

“They were super proud,” said Vikes’ head coach Annemarie Watts, asked how her girls felt after the tournament’s conclusion.

“The fact that we won our last match definitely helped. . . . They fought hard right to the end. To actually win that game and finish the season that way, there wasn’t a dry eye on our team.”

The Mennonite Educational Institute Eagles captured the provincial’s gold medal, defeating the Langley Christian School Lightning, 16-14 in the fifth and deciding set.

“Those two teams are at a different level than all the other teams that were there,” Watts said, describing the final as “epic.”

“They were that strong. It was probably one of the best finals I have ever witnessed.”

The Surrey Christian Falcons defeated the St. Patrick’s Celtics to win the tournament’s bronze medal.