KGHM Ajax, city talks resume

The first meeting between the City of Kamloops and KGHM Ajax since last summer was “collegial,” according to one of three city councillors responsible for negotiations with the company.

The city last met with KGHM in August, when it presented a proposal for compensation and mitigation to the company, which hopes to build an open pit copper and gold mine south of Aberdeen.

Coun. Dieter Dudy said the specifics of that proposal, and KGHM’s response, weren’t the focus of Monday’s meeting.

“It was more reconnecting and getting some perspective of where we were and where we want to get headed,” said Dudy, who is representing the city along with councillors Ken Christian and Pat Wallace.

Dudy said the two groups hope to meet more regularly this year to begin going over the various points of the city’s proposal, though setting the schedule is complicated because key staffers for both organizations are in the midst of vacations.

“We’re intent on trying to see each other much more frequently and try to start working together,” Dudy said,

The city has stayed mum on the contents of its proposal to KGHM, but Energy and Mines Minister Bill Bennett told media last fall the agreement could be worth about $4 million to the city annually.

“It covers all aspects of designing and building and operating this particular mine as it relates to the City of Kamloops,” Bennett said at the time. “It’s going to have noise, it’s going to have dust, it’s going to have air quality, it’s going to have pretty much every aspect of the mine operation.”

As reported by KTW earlier this month, Dudy said KGHM representatives indicated they are ready to resume an environmental review of the project, which was suspended last spring.

However, the review won’t move ahead until the B.C. Environmental Assessment Office agrees the mining company has adequately responded to comments from the public, First Nations and other government organizations.