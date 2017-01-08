KGHM Ajax closer to resumption of environmental-assessment process on Ajax

The company behind the proposed Ajax copper and gold mine is a step closer to resuming its environmental-assessment process.

In an email to KTW, KGHM Ajax external-affairs manager Yves Lacasse said the company has submitted to the B.C. Environmental Assessment Office (EAO) and the Canadian Environmental Assessment Agency (CEAA) responses to all public, First Nations and government queries it received by Christmas

“However, we are still waiting for direction from EAO and CEAA on how to address some of the remaining work they require from us,” Lacasse said.

The company, which hopes to build an open-pit mine south of Aberdeen, had its 180-day environmental review suspended last May, as it needed more time to respond to comments from the public, the City of Kamloops and others.

KGHM Ajax also needed to address issues raised by an independent review panel conducted by the Stk’emlupsemc te Secwepemc Nation (a partnership between the Tk’emlups and Skeetchestn Indian Bands).

The mining company was 107 days into its review when the 180-day review process was paused.

Lacasse has previously noted KGHM Ajax does not have final say over the resumption of the review. That call must be made by the EAO.

The Ministry of Environment did not comment on how much work it still requires from the mine.

“The 180-day review timeline will resume once the Environmental Assessment Office has received, and is satisfied with, KGHM’s responses to comments from the Working Group, First Nations and the public,” a spokesman said.

“At that time, KGHM’s responses will be posted on the Environmental Assessment Office website.”