KGHM Ajax files statement of defence to lawsuit by former senior manager

KGHM Ajax alleges in court documents filed this week that fired senior manager Clyde Gillespie signed a document giving the mining company the right to terminate him with minimum notice and two weeks’ pay.

In B.C. Supreme Court in August, Gillespie filed a statement of claim against the company attempting to build an open pit copper-gold mine at the site of the historic Ajax pit south of Aberdeen.

The statement of claim alleges the company led Gillespie to believe he was to become the overall head of the Ajax project, but the plan ran into problems because he was an American citizen.

Turmoil struck the Kamloops office in late May when the company, under Gillespie’s leadership in Kamloops, announced it was letting go of eight full-time employes.

Little more than a week later, Gillespie was fired and escorted out of the building while other employees watched.

KGHM Ajax filed its statement of defence in B.C. Supreme Court.

It denies allegations by Gillespie that he was misled about his employment by the company and fired without its standard financial package.

The company claims it paid Gillespie four weeks’ severance “in lieu of notice with the requirements of the employment contract.”

Gillespie alleges in his lawsuit he was vulnerable because his permanent residency was not yet in place.

He also claims KGHM Ajax failed to properly compensate him for the dismissal.

Gillespie is seeking damages for pain and suffering, loss of income and expenses related to selling his Batchelor Heights home and moving back to the United States.

When Gillespie moved to Kamloops in May 2014 to head project development, KGHM Ajax was forced to obtain a labour market impact assessment to show a Canadian could not be hired to perform the job.

None of the claims have been heard or proven in court.

A trial date has not been set.