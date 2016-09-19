KGTC wins bid to host gymnaestrada provincials

It’s a first for the Kamloops Gymnastics and Trampoline Centre.

The KGTC, in partnership with Gymnastics B.C., will play host to the 2017 B.C. Gymnaestrada provincials in May, an event that is expected to bring more than 500 athletes and 20 teams to the Tournament Capital next year.

The event will take place on May 27 and May 28.

The first day of the gymnaestrada will include workshops centred around the theme — In a land far, far away — while the second day will feature performances by the athletes in attendance.

“Gymnaestrada a non-competitive gymnastics event,” said Bre Erickson, the performance and advanced recreational lead coach at the KGTC. She is also in charge of all gymnaestrada events with the centre and is part of the organizing committee for the 2017 provincials.

“The belief is, it’s gymnastics for all, meaning it’s for all ages, all genders, all abilities. It’s basically just a showcase, a celebration of gymnastics.”

The KGTC is the home centre for roughly 40 gymnaestrada athletes.

Gymnaestrada, which got its start in Europe, incorporates all forms of gymnastics — artistic, acrobatics, trampoline and parkour, to name a few. All performances are done on the floor.

While they have a lot in common, gymnaestrada is different from its competitive counterpart.

“There is some crossover between the gymnasts — a lot of the gymnasts that I have within the gymnaestrada team at KGTC, they don’t want to compete,” Erickson said.

“They’re not interested in being a competitive athlete. But they are interested in performing in front of an audience and being a part of a team.

“That’s really where gymnaestrada is very different from competitive gymnastics is you’re actually working within a team environment and you’re supporting that team.”

Teams from across B.C., Alberta, the Yukon and Northwest Territories will be invited to attend the annual event.

The KGTC had a number of athletes attend the World Gymnaestrada in Helsinki in 2015.