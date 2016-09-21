Kidney walk raises funds to help provide patient services

Dorothy Drinnan and Margaret Thompson know the importance of the annual Kamloops Kidney Walk. The two walk honourees have both seen years where, in order to even travel to visit family, they would have to pack their dialysis equipment.

Now, neither has to do that as Thompson received a kidney transplant in 2011 and Drinnan got her new one in 2013.

The two women will join others on Sunday, for the annual fundraiser that starts at McDonald Park in North Kamloops at 10 a.m. and goes along the Rivers Trail.

The walk is open to anyone and there is lunch after by donation, provided by Cora’s Breakfast and Lunch.

There will also be a silent auction that includes Sun Peaks ski passes and overnight stays at Nancy Greene’s Cahilty Hotel and Suites, passes to the Kamloops Golf and Country Club and a quilt from Katja’s Quilt Shoppe. The auction is available online at bidandgiveauction.ca.

The Kamloops Kidney Walk is the main fundraiser for the Kidney Foundation to provide patient services.

Right now in the area served by Royal Inland Hospital, there are about 1,200 people with chronic kidney disease, 138 of them on dialysis and 75 waiting for a transplant.

As of last weekend, Kamloops participants had raised $7,360 for the walk. Donate online at kidneywalkbc.ca.

Help make strides

The Strides for Melanoma Walk for Awareness will take place Sunday morning in Riverside Park. Registration is at 9 a.m., with the walk beginning at 10:30 a.m. The five-kilometre walk is in 16 communities across Canada.

In Kamloops, the goal is to raise $20,000 and, as of Tuesday, had collected $5,275. According to organizers, melanoma is on the increase worldwide.

In Canada, it is one of three cancers on the rise and one of the most commonly diagnosed in those ages 15 to 29. This year, more than 7,000 people will be diagnosed and thousands more will be treated for recurrences.

For more, go online to melanomanetwork.ca.