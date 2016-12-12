KIJHL prospects’ game to return

It will be another opportunity for players to impress teams at the next level, maybe land a job or a camp invite.

The KIJHL announced Friday its Top Prospects Game will return in January. The decision marks the end of an eight-year hiatus — the showcase event hasn’t been held since Jan. 17, 2009, when it was hosted in Chase.

The game is being pitched as a recruiting event for scouts from the B.C. Hockey League and Western Hockey League. The criteria for selection is still evolving, but it’s expected the teams — Team Okanagan/Shuswap and Team Kootenay — will include the best under-18 players from each conference, going head-to-head on Jan. 14 at Rutland Arena.

“I think it’s a good idea,” said Storm general manager Barry Dewar.

“It’s better than it was in the past, with it just being a Top Prospects Game and not an all-star game at the same time. It’s far more conducive to fitting into the schedule.”

The game will take place in conjunction with the Kelowna International Elite Midget Hockey Tournament, already a big draw for junior A and major junior scouts.

Four coaches from each conference are taking part in team selection, including the Storm’s Ed Patterson and the Chase Heat’s Brad Fox.

The Doug Birks Division coaches will work with a pair of coaches from the Okanagan Division to select the Okanagan/Shuswap Conference team. Same goes for the Kootenay Conference.

While Dewar said the game will be aimed at U18 players, he believes it will likely feature a preponderance of skaters on the younger end of the scale.

Storm defenceman Garrett Ewert — who leads the Storm in points with 35 and is on pace to be named the league’s best defenceman as a 17-year-old — and forwards Evan Walls and Devin Leduc would be candidates for inclusion, he said.

“Any time a scout can watch players play with other good players, they’re going to be enticed to come,” he said.

Asked if the rosters will feature a certain number of players from each KIJHL team, Dewar said he’d prefer it just be the best of the best.

“I hope not because I think the best players should go,” Dewar said.

“I could see that happening, but I hope it’s the top players.”

The weekend

Kamloops split weekend action against the Doug Birks Division, dropping a Saturday contest to the Chase Heat 4-2, but rebounding to defeat the Sicamous Eagles 3-1 on the road on Sunday.

Kaine Comin and Dallas Otto scored the lone goals against Chase, while Mitch Friesen and Ewert both had two points to lead Kamloops to a win against Sicamous.

The Storm will be back at Memorial Arena tomorrow, taking on the Revelstoke Grizzlies. Game time is 7:35 p.m.