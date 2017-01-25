KIJHL rejects expansion bids from Quesnel, Williams Lake

Junior hockey ownership groups in Quesnel and Williams Lake are down, but not out.

Governors of the Kootenay International Junior Hockey League voted against league expansion on the weekend, rejecting bids from the two northern locales that would have expanded the league’s membership to 22 teams next season.

Despite the most recent hurdle, neither group has closed the door on acquiring franchises.

“We’re definitely going to be pursuing junior B hockey in Quesnel,” said Matt Kolle, the proponent of the bid for the Gold Pan City. “We’re continuing on. We’re hoping that there are some off-spin opportunities that arise from going through this process.”

Kolle said his group is going to let the dust settle from the weekend vote before taking further steps. Maybe there will be a team Quesnel can buy and relocate, or perhaps bringing junior B hockey north for the 2018-2019 season is a more realistic goal.

“We’re obviously disappointed in the results. We do believe it was an uphill climb in that there’s not really a lot for the Kootenay [Conference teams] to vote us in for,” he said. “We really hoped that the ownership, governors in the KIJHL would see how important this was for our communities.”

Rob Sandrock, who championed the bid from Williams Lake, said his group is “disappointed, but not discouraged” by the league’s decision. His confidence that junior B hockey will come to The Puddle has not been shaken.

“We think it’s a good fit for the KI,” he said. “We actually restructured the Okanagan portion of the league into three divisions of four, which reduced the travel over the season of every team involved, which would, again, reduce costs. That alone shows that it would work.”

Kamloops Storm general manager Barry Dewar voted in favour of expansion. He said the debate at the board of governors meeting centred around the league’s current issues with inter-conference play and season length. Owners felt the KIJHL’s internal issues had to be worked out before bringing more franchises into the fold.

“I was a little disappointed in the fact that expansion did not proceed at this time, but I do think the window or the door is open for the future. It’s just whether or not the two groups that presented will still be available at the time,” Dewar said.

“I think if it was this time next year, I think there would be a far more receptive attitude to it. We are struggling right now with the crossover. There are some teams that really, really don’t want to cross over to the Kootenays, and vice-versa, and there are some teams that do.”

Dewar declined to comment on how other governors voted.

KTW later learned roughly 75 per cent of the KIJHL’s 20 franchises voted against expansion.