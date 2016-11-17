KIJHL’s tempest Storm press forward

Keaton Gordon has never gone through a stretch of hockey like this in his entire life.

Speaking with KTW on Wednesday, the Kamloops Storm captain reflected on the season’s first half, which has seen his club battered, bruised and playing shorthanded more nights than not.

“I’ve never had that trouble with a team before and hopefully it doesn’t continue,” he said.

“It’s certainly tough, but you kind of have to battle through, stick to the game plan and pull through for a win.”

What can go wrong, will, the Storm have learned this season.

Forwards Tre Sales, Hayden Dick, Brendan Lane and Kaine Komin were, at one point, all out with injury.

Forward Dallas Otto was absent with an illness and defender John Ludvig is serving a suspension.

Devin Leduc, who is averaging more than a point per game in his time in Kamloops, spent a few games playing in Langley, while starting goaltender Aris Anagnostopoulos and WHL-prospect Josh Maser are both in Prince George, with the Spruce Kings and Cougars, respectively.

Former co-captain Kole Komin accepted a spot with a junior A team in Ontario.

More than once this season, the Storm have entered a game with eight defenceman and four forwards — it happened twice in one weekend.

“It has been a nightmare,” head coach Ed Patterson said.

“I don’t want to say satisfied — 9-7-1-4 isn’t where we’d love to be — but considering we only had four D and eight forwards some nights, the guys have done a very good job of competing through all the hard stuff.”

Through 21 games — more than half the 37-game KIJHL season — only defencemen Garrett Ewert and Jacob Callas, along with forward Brett Olstad, have donned the Storm jersey every night.

The trio has learned how far they can be pushed, to be sure.

“It has been a tough stretch,” said Ewert who, for more than just his steady health, is making a strong case as the league’s top defenceman and rookie of the year. “The guys who have played a lot, it has been hard. You play every day, you kind of get run down a bit, you get tired.

“But we’ve got a lot of people back now and it’s looking up.”

Patterson expects to have a handful of players returning to the lineup on Saturday night in Sicamous against the Eagles.

Ludvig will serve the final game of his suspension and be in action on Sunday at Memorial Arena — 5 p.m. puck drop — as the teams do battle for the second time in as many nights.

Another group of players will return in about a week’s time and the head coach expects the Storm will be ready to go on a run.

“In years past, we’ve done great out of the start, kept it going for the whole season, never had adversity that really brings guys together,” he said.

“This year, I think we’ve really had it.”

Filling the barn

Attendance hasn’t been what the Kamloops Storm were hoping for when they moved to Memorial Arena earlier this year.

But just past the midway mark of the 2016-2017 KIJHL season, the club is taking the long view in evaluating its downtown move.

“Some days are, really, better than others,”general manager Barry Dewar said.

“I think it’s going to be very positive moving forward. Obviously, some customers are taking a little longer to adjust than you would like, but at the same time, I think the atmosphere at Memorial has proven to be very conducive. I think the vision that coach Ed Patterson had for moving down here is becoming a reality.”

At the start of the season, Dewar hoped to regularly have bigger crowds fill the Technicolor stands of Memorial. While some nights have exceeded expectations, others have fallen well short.

Wednesday night games have not been successful — whether they’re better than regular contests on Sunday afternoons at McArthur Island last season is open for debate, he said.

Dewar said attendance is obviously a financial driver for the Storm, but he asserted, as he has in the past, the team is in no danger of being moved out of Memorial, or Kamloops, in the foreseeable future.

“It’s a mixed bag,” Dewar said.

“I think the ability to get the ice on Fridays and Saturdays on a more regular basis is going to work out better for us in the long run, but it’s a work in progress. It’s not going to happen overnight.”

Another deal

The Storm acquired 18-year-old forward Bryce McDonald from the Golden Rockets yesterday for future considerations.

The Logan Lake native played his minor hockey in Kamloops and is in his second season in the KIJHL. The Storm are his third team this year — he started the year with the Sicamous Eagles before being traded to Golden.

In 49 career KIJHL games McDonald has tallied 33 points, including 22 goals. He is expected to be in Kamloops’ lineup this weekend.