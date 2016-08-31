Killer of teenager granted escorted leaves from prison

A Lower Mainland man who beat a hitchhiking teenager to death 16 years ago before leaving his body in a ditch west of Kamloops has been granted escorted leaves from prison.

The Parole Board of Canada has agreed to allow Brian Townsend to leave prison for brief periods to attend counselling sessions, Alcoholics Anonymous meetings and church.

Now 67, Townsend was convicted in October 2008 of second-degree murder following the brutal beating death of 15-year-old Vivien Morzuch.

In January 2009, Townsend was sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 14 years.

Morzuch’s body was discovered on July 31, 2000, outside the entrance to Steelhead Provincial park near Savona.

The teen had hitchhiked to B.C. from his home in Montreal, hoping to find summer work as a fruit picker. He met Townsend at a Revelstoke gas station three days before his body was found.

At trial, court heard the pair was headed from Revelstoke to Vancouver in Townsend’s 1977 GMC camper van. At some point, Townsend beat Morzuch with a baseball bat, bound him with duct tape and wrapped him in a sleeping bag before dumping his body in a ditch.

Townsend became a suspect in 2005 after his thumbprint and DNA were lifted from a piece of bloody duct tape found near the body. He was arrested the following year after an elaborate RCMP Mr. Big operation, which culminated in a confession to an undercover Mountie posing as a crime boss.

According to a Parole Board of Canada decision released this week, Townsend was successful in applying for the right to leave prison under the supervision of a civilian escort to attend meetings and church.

In the decision, parole board officials note a psychiatrist said in March there should be no concerns about Townsend’s participation in escorted outings and eventual unescorted absences.

Overall, however, the parole board has labelled Townsend a moderate risk to society if released on day parole.