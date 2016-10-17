Killer of uncle to learn fate next month

An Ashcroft man who beat his uncle to death in the front yard of his home will receive a sentence of life imprisonment.

The only issue left for Shane Gyoba is to wait for a B.C. Supreme Court judge to decide how long he will spend behind bars for second-degree murder before becoming eligible for parole.

The minimum sentence is life in prison with no chance at parole for 10 years, with the maximum sentence 25 years in prison before being able to seek parole.

In June, B.C. Supreme Court Justice Dev Dley found that the Crown had proven Gyoba killed his uncle two years ago.

Ed Gyoba was beaten to death in the front yard of his Ashcroft home on June 2, 2014.

During Shane Gyoba’s trial, he made frequent outbursts and threatened the judge and lawyers.

Because of that, and other troubling statements Gyoba made to police investigating the incident, Gyoba was sent for a psychiatric assessment to determine whether he might be found not criminally responsible by way of a mental disorder.

In court yesterday, Crown prosecutor Neil Flanagan said the psychiatric report does not support such a finding.

“Mr. Gyoba will be sentenced,” Flanagan said.

“He has already been found guilty of second-degree murder. In view of the report, the Crown will not be making any further arguments.”

Gyoba is expected to return to court for sentencing on Nov. 28.

He was arrested a short time after his uncle was killed and has been in custody since.