Kim, Joanisse win Crown of Curling

Korea’s Kim rink and New Westminster’s Joanisse rink captured the titles at the Hub International Crown of Curling on the weekend, winning their respective finals at the Kamloops Curling Club on Monday night.

The Joanisse rink defeated Korea’s SooHyuk Kim to win the men’s draw, while the ladies title went to Kim after a final win over Japan’s Fujisawa rink.

Karla Thompson’s Kamloops Curling Club foursome was the top local finisher, losing a semifinal contest to Fujisawa and company to finish tied for third at the Crown and take home $4,000 in prize money.

The Brown rink and the Russett rink, both of Kamloops, finished tied for fifth and ninth, respectively.

No local teams participated in the men’s draw.