KLASSEN: A parade of reasons why pride celebrations exist

Stop me if you think you’ve heard this one before.

A pride parade is taking place and a straight person is fed up.

Surely, in 2016, parades are unnecessary, this argument tends to go.

The same-sex marriage debate has been put to bed for more than a decade in Canada.

Mainstream society accepts gay people now. You got what you wanted, so you don’t need to keep going out there and demanding our attention.

In fact, keep parading and waving flags and you might start to test our patience, find the limits of our acceptance.

Look, pride parades have their faults.

There’s never enough sidewalk space, it’s easy to get a sunburn and sometimes you get handed a condom in front of your 50-something mother with whom you do not discuss sex things in the middle of your Vancouver vacation.

But if you think homophobia and transphobia are over in Canada, maybe it’s because you’ve never been queer.

Let’s get depressing for a second.

For a local example of anti-LGBT sentiment, I invite you to go online and read through some of the comments posted when the city opened a gender-neutral washroom in Riverside Park this past summer.

If equating a trans person who would like to use a single-occupancy restroom with a pedophile strikes you as accepting, we may be using different metrics.

Here’s another: In 2011, a national survey of high school students from the University of Winnipeg found one in five LGBTQ students has been physically harassed or assaulted because of their sexual orientation.

Nearly two-thirds of the teens surveyed felt unsafe at school.

Leaving Canada aside a moment — because thanks to the internet, immigration and common compassion, community doesn’t stop at international borders — researchers with the International Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Trans and Intersex Association noted earlier this year that being gay is still illegal in 74 countries.

In 13 of those, it is punishable by death.

This year, in the country next door to us, a man entered a gay night club in Orlando, Fla., and killed 49 people, wounding 53 more.

I’ve been out since I was 16 and there are still days when I find myself running the odds in my head, calculating the risk versus reward of being myself.

I had been living in Kamloops for about five days when Thompson Rivers University held its first pride parade — the first march of its kind, so far as I’ve been able to tell, in the city’s remembered history.

Moving to a new place always raises some questions.

Google can tell you a lot of things about a place in advance — about population and the hours of nearby coffee shops, about fine hiking trails and decent restaurants.

But if there’s a way to get it to tell you how an average resident will react when you mention you’re bisexual, or when you bring a girlfriend to karaoke on a Saturday night, I haven’t yet figured it out.

What a relief, five days in, to be reminded I wasn’t alone here.

Pride is about a fight for acceptance — and it’s worth noting being accepted is different than being tolerated.

But it’s also about having a space where, hopefully, ideally, for a few hours at least, you know you don’t have to fight. Where you are among friends and supporters. Where you are safe, no betting required.

If that seems like too much to ask, you’ve more than made my point.

