KMBA lands Western Canadian Championships

It will be one of the biggest minor baseball events in Western Canadian history.

The Kamloops Minor Baseball Association (KMBA) was announced as the host of the 2017 Western Canada Baseball Association Championships this week, an event that will bring 25 teams and nearly 500 athletes to the Tournament Capital in August.

For the first time in Western Canada, five championships — 18-and-under (midget) AA boys’, 15U (bantam) AAA boys’, 15U AA boys’, 14U girls’ and 13U (peewee) AA boys’ — will be held on a single site: McArthur Island.

“It’s pretty exciting for KMBA,” said president Chris Balison.

“They are quite prestigious events. Not only have we been entrusted by Baseball BC, but all of the western provinces, to host it on a single site. That’s going to be a first.”

The championship weekend will run from Aug. 17 to Aug. 20.

Along with hosting, Kamloops will have three teams — the midget AA, bantam AAA and peewee AA boys — play in their respective championships.

Each division will include Kamloops, as well as provincial representatives from Manitoba, Saskatchewan, Alberta and British Columbia.

“That’s going to be something quite special for our members and our players, to be able to host it and play in it,” Balison continued.

“We’ve had championships roll through town before, but we’ve never had anything on this scale. In my talking with baseball authorities across Western Canada, it’s certainly a first to have this many championships held on a single facility over a single weekend.”

The Western Canadian championships are just another step in Kamloops’ and KMBA’s progression as a baseball tournament Mecca. After hosting the provincial championships for Baseball BC last year, KMBA was asked to consider becoming home to Westerns.

And Balison hopes the Tournament Capital can take things to yet another level within the next four to five years.

“KMBA really sees this as a stepping stone to our eventual goal of hosting a single-site youth national championship for Baseball Canada,” he said.

“We’ll be using this as a bit of a showcase, for Kamloops and our association, to be able to hold championships on a single site of this scale.”

With the tournaments coming to town in August, they will provide a boost to the sports tourism economy, which has typically wound down for the summer by that time of year.

Balison said both Tourism Kamloops and the KMBA’s hotel partners have expressed excitement for the expected visitor influx.